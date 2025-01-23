Hornets guard Brandon Miller out for the season after surgery on his right wrist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist. The Hornets confirmed the surgery on Thursday, saying the team will provide updates as he progresses. Miller underwent an MRI on his wrist after being injured in the Hornets’ win at Utah last week. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Miller averaged 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 27 games in his second NBA season. He was making 3.9 3-pointers per game, which ranked fifth in the league.

