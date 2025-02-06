Hornets get Jusuf Nurkic and 1st-round pick from Suns for Cody Martin and Vasa Micic, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have acquired center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for guards Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Hornets’ latest deal has not been finalized. The moves comes after the Hornets traded center Mark Williams to the Lakers in a trade for rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and draft considerations. Nurkic is averaging 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in 25 games for the Suns. His best season came in 2019-20 when he was with the Portland Trail Blazers when he averaged 17.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

