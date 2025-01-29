Horizon League gives Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe 1-game suspension for exchange with a ref

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Horizon League suspended Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe for one game due to engaging with an official in an unacceptable way that violated league regulations after a loss to Robert Morris. Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach made the announcement Tuesday, adding an official that made a significant error late in the game and will not work for the league again. Kampe’s confrontation came after Kam Woods made 2 of 3 free throws with one second left to lift Robert Morris to a 73-71 victory over the Golden Grizzlies. Kampe will miss Thursday night’s home game against Green Bay.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.