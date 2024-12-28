Hoover passes for 4 TDs as TCU beats Louisiana-Lafayette 34-3 in the New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Josh Hoover passed for four touchdowns to help TCU beat Louisiana-Lafayette 34-3 in the New Mexico Bowl. Hoover was 20 for 32 for 252 yards with an interception. Eric McAlister had eight catches for 87 yards and a TD for the 9-4 Horned Frogs. TCU’s defense also had a solid day, holding Louisiana-Lafayette to 209 yards, including 61 on the game’s final possession. Ben Wooldridge was 7-for-20 passing for 61 yards for the 10-4 Ragin’ Cajuns. He also threw an interception.

