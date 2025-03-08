Hometown hero Klaebo completes golden sweep at Nordic world championships

TRONDHEIM, Norway (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has completed a historic sweep of the cross-country skiing world championships. And the Norwegian great did it in in his hometown of Trondheim cheered on by around 100,000 fans. Klaebo claimed a rare victory in the 50-kilometers mass start freestyle for an unprecedented six for six at the Nordic worlds. He says “it’s just crazy.” No man or woman had done the sweep at the world championships since it was extended to six events. The 28-year-old Klaebo came into the world championships with no victories in the discipline among his five Olympic gold medals and nine world titles.

