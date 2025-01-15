Home ice struggles complicate Utah Hockey Club’s chances of reaching the playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Finding success at home has turned into an ongoing chore for the Utah Hockey Club. Four games into a seven-game homestand in mid-January, Utah has claimed a single win over San Jose while dropping games against Florida, Montreal and the New York Islanders. Utah has won only three times in its last 14 home games and owns just six total wins in Salt Lake City since the start of November. The margin for error is growing perilously thin for a team hovering on the fringes of the NHL playoff picture.

