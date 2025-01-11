Holloway scores 21, Olson adds 18, No. 25 Michigan women roll past Purdue 87-60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Mila Holloway scored 21 points, Olivia Olson added 18 and No. 25 Michigan coasted past Purdue 87-60 to end a three-game losing streak. Jordan Hobbs added 10 points for the Wolverines, who lost their previous three games to Top 10 teams. Rashunda Jones scored 11 points for the Boilermakers. Michigan hit 8 of 13 shots and Purdue was 5 of 16, leading to a 26-16 Wolverine lead after one quarter. Olson had five points and Syla Swords four in an 11-0 run started by Yulia Grabovskaia’s jumper that gave Michigan a 43-23 lead. It was 48-27 at the break as Purdue shot just 29% with 10 turnovers.

