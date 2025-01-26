Holloway and Dioubate lead the way in No. 4 Alabama’s 80-73 win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway scored 19 points and Mouhamed Dioubate added 14 as No. 4 Alabama survived a scoreless night from its top scorer for an 80-73 win over LSU. It was the second consecutive game that Holloway and Dioubate came off the bench to have big nights for the Crimson Tide (17-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference), after they combined for 44 points in Tuesday’s win over Vanderbilt. Alabama guard Mark Sears, the SEC’s leading scorer at 19 points per game, did not play in the second half after going scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting in the first half. Jordan Sears scored 21 points to lead LSU (12-7, 1-5).

