Holland has big final quarter and scores season-high 26 points to lead Pistons over Pelicans 136-130

By The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Keion Brooks Jr. (0) and center Karlo Matkovic (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Duane Burleson]

DETROIT (AP) — Ron Holland II scored 14 of his season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Detroit Pistons beat CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans 136-130 on Sunday.

McCollum had 40 points and seven assists, but Holland helped the Pistons outscore the Pelicans 43-39 in the fourth quarter to win for the third time in four games.

Jalen Duren added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who played without All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham because of a calf injury. Marcus Sasser, who like Holland came off the bench, scored 20 points.

Jordan Hawkins made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Pelicans, who put up a much better fight in Detroit than on Monday in New Orleans, when the Pistons routed them 127-81.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Even without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans put together a strong offensive performance and with Kelly Olynyk, Jose Alvarado and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl all getting eight assists, it was the first time in Pelicans history they had four players with at least seven.

Pistons: A good start to a three-game homestand saw Detroit pull within a game of Milwaukee for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Key moment

Holland made all five shots while playing all but 2 seconds of the final period.

Key stat

Both teams shot 13 for 20 (65%) in the high-scoring fourth quarter.

Up next

The Pelicans host Philadelphia on Monday. Detroit hosts San Antonio on Tuesday.

