Hokies turn to Philip Montgomery to serve as offensive coordinator

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has hired former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as its offensive coordinator. The school announced the hiring Monday. Montgomery spent eight years as Tulsa’s head coach, going 43-53 from 2015-22 while reaching four bowl games. The highlight was a 10-win season in 2016 and reaching the American Athletic Conference title game in 2020. Montgomery had also worked as offensive coordinator at Baylor, Auburn and Houston. He also worked as co-coordinator of the United Football League’s Birmingham Stallions, which won last year’s title.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.