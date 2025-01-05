Hoggard hits a pair of late 3s to help Vanderbilt pull away for an 80-72 win over LSU in SEC opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead five in double figures and Vanderbilt beat LSU 80-72 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.Reserves Jaylen Carey and MJ Collins Jr. added 14 points apiece for Vanderbilt. Tyler Nickel scored 11 points and Jason Edwards had 10. Cam Carter scored 20 points and made four of LSU’s five 3-pointers. Jordan Sears added 17 points and Corey Chest finished with 12 for the Tigers. Vanderbilt (13-1) has won seven straight. LSU (11-3) dropped to 9-1 at home and ended a three-game winning streak.

