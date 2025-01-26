Hoffenheim’s Hlozek scores late to end Frankfurt’s winning run in 1st game since Marmoush left

BERLIN (AP) — Adam Hlozek scored in stoppage time for Hoffenheim to end Eintracht Frankfurt’s winning run with a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

It was Frankfurt’s first game since top-scorer Omar Marmoush left for Manchester City and it looked like Hugo Ekitiké had filled the gap with two goals for the visitors.

But Andrej Kramarić chipped the ball forward for Hlozek to equalize with a volley in the fifth minute of second-half injury time.

“That wasn’t what we’re used to … We let ourselves get pushed way back and, to be honest, it wasn’t a good game from us,” Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp said.

The point lifted Hoffenheim just above 15th-placed St. Pauli before the Hamburg-based team hosted Union Berlin in Sunday’s late game. Frankfurt remained third after the end of its four-game winning start to 2025 across all competitions.

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Luca Philipp made his Bundesliga debut in place of injured captain Oliver Baumann, and he faced a penalty early on but was unable to stop Ekitiké from breaking the deadlock in the 26th.

Ekitiké sent the goalkeeper the wrong way as he scored for the fourth consecutive game across all competitions.

The home team regrouped with Tom Bischof standing out in his first game since it was announced he’ll be joining Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Bischof sent Hlozek on his way to score in the 59th, only for the goal to be ruled out through VAR for offside.

Hoffenheim’s deserved equalizer came six minutes later with Hlozek the provider for Gift Orban’s first Bundesliga goal since joining from French team Lyon.

Ekitiké scored again in the 71st after a brilliant move involving Rasmus Kristensen, but Hlozek had the final say.

“We lost two points,” Ekitiké said. “If we don’t win, I can’t be happy about my two goals. It’s a bit stupid to lose a point like this.”

