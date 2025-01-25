Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann out for several weeks with foot injury

By The Associated Press
FILE - Hoffenheim's goalkeeper Oliver Baumann reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 15 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has been ruled out for several weeks with a foot injury. Hoffenheim says Bauman injured a tendon in his foot during the Europa League home defeat against Tottenham on Thursday. Hoffenheim was 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga, just outside the relegation zone, before the 19th round of games. Hoffenheim will host Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. The 34-year-old Baumann played two games for Germany last year and was seen as an alternative to Alexander Nübel while Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen recovers from a serious knee injury.

