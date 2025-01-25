Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann out for several weeks with foot injury

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has been ruled out for several weeks with a foot injury. Hoffenheim says Bauman injured a tendon in his foot during the Europa League home defeat against Tottenham on Thursday. Hoffenheim was 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga, just outside the relegation zone, before the 19th round of games. Hoffenheim will host Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. The 34-year-old Baumann played two games for Germany last year and was seen as an alternative to Alexander Nübel while Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen recovers from a serious knee injury.

