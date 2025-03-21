Hobbs scores 28 as No. 6 Michigan escapes No. 11 Iowa State 80-74

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Hobbs scored 28 points to help No. 6 Michigan hold off 11th-seeded Iowa State 80-74 on Friday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines (23-10) will play on Sunday in South Bend, Ind., against the winner ofthe Notre Dame-Stephen F. Austin game for a shot at the Sweet 16.

Olivia Olson scored 16 points. The Wolverines’ freshman hit only one of her first nine shots, but connected on 4-of-6 shots down the stretch.

Greta Kampschroeder scored 13 points and Mila Holloway contributed 12 to the Michigan victory.

Audi Crooks scored 28 points for Iowa State (23-12) and Arianna Jackson added 12.

Michigan fought back from a nine-point deficit with 3:50 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines were 14-of-45 shooting at one point (31 percent), but heated up to connect on 12-of-16 shots for a 75-69 lead with 3:35 left in the game.

Iowa State hit Michigan with a 16-3 run in the second quarter and surged to a 37-32 halftime lead. The Cyclones outscored Michigan 24-13 in the second quarter to erase a six-point Wolverines’ lead after the first quarter.

The Cyclones shook off 4-of-12 shooting woes in the first quarter to hit 10-of-15 in the second quarter.

