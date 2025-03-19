Historically Black underdog Alabama State to face in-state powerhouse Auburn in March Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Alabama State coach Tony Madlock knows he and his Hornets won’t get much sleep before taking the court Thursday against Auburn. Madlock isn’t worried about facing the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed. His Hornets have plenty of experience against power conference teams for a simple reason, and they’re coming off the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory. They beat Saint Francis 70-68 to kick off this year’s tournament. Also, historically Black colleges and universities are used to making do and playing against tough competition to help pay the bills. Madlock said they’ve done it and are used to it.

