Hill, Middlebrooks lead last-minute rally and N.C. State edges Notre Dame 66-65

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ben Middlebrooks made the go-ahead free throw with 11 seconds left to cap N.C. State’s rally from a late seven-point deficit and the Wolfpack defeated Notre Dame 66-65. Marcus Hill’s layup with 1:07 remaining tied the score and Middlebrooks made 1 of 2 free throws nearly a minute later to put the Wolfpack ahead for the first time since 7:40 remained in the second half. Notre Dame’s Markus Burton missed a jumper and Hill rebounded as time ran out. A 3-pointer by Braeden Shrewsberry gave Notre Dame a seven-point lead with 3 1/2 minutes remaining but the Fighting Irish managed only two points the rest of the way.

