Hildreth, Sallis power Wake Forest in 88-78 win over Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 31 points, Hunter Sallis added 22 points, half of them in a key stretch of the second half, and Wake Forest defeated Miami 88-78. The Demon Deacons held a double-digit lead for most of the second half, but a three-point play by Matthew Cleveland got Miami within 75-68 with about four minutes remaining. Sallis responded with a jumper on Wake Forest’s next possession and added two free throws on the following possession. When Sallis finished in the paint for an 84-73 lead with 1:31 remaining it capped a 3 1/2-minute stretch in which he scored all 11 of Wake Forest’s points. Hildreth reached his season high on 11-for-16 shooting with 6 of 8 3-pointers. Sallis has five consecutive 20-point games.

