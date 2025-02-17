Hilary Knight scores 2 goals, Aerin Frankel makes 35 saves, and the Fleet beat the Sirens 4-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Hilary Knight scored two goals to reach eight on the season, Aerin Frankel made 35 saves, and the Boston Fleet beat the New York Sirens 4-1 on Monday for its fourth straight win in the season series.

Boston (6-3-2-6) has won four of its last five games. New York (4-3-2-8) has just six goals in its last five games.

Frankel, who recorded a shutout against the Sirens last week, has nine games with 25 or more saves this season, tying Corinne Schroeder for the league lead.

Alina Müller scored her fourth goal of the season midway through the first period to give Boston a 1-0. New York goaltender Kayle Osborne made an initial save of Knight’s shot, but Müller was there for the rebound on a power play. Müller had zero points through the opening eight games of the season before securing 10 points in her last eight games, including an empty-net goal on Sunday in a 4-2 win over Minnesota.

Knight has recorded an assist in all four games against New York this season.

Knight made it 2-1 in the second period when she skated past the defense for Müller’s pass off the wall and sent it home on a breakaway after her defender fell to the ice.

Jamie Lee Rattray gave Boston a 3-1 lead after her centering pass deflected of the skate of Osborne into the back of the net. Knight capped the scoring on an empty-netter with 2:15 left

New York scored early in the second when Jessie Eldridge received a nice pass from Osborne, who earned her first PWHL point.

Boston has a 15-5 scoring advantage against New York this season.

The next stop on the PWHL Takeover Tour will match Boston against New York in Buffalo on Sunday.

