Hilary Knight has a goal and 2 assists to help the Fleet beat the Charge, 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Boston captain Hilary Knight had a goal and two assists to help the Fleet beat the Ottawa Charge 5-2 on Saturday in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

After assisting Alina Muller’s opening goal in the first period, Knight scored on a breakaway midway through the third period and assisted on Jill Saulnier’s empty-netter. Theresa Schafzahl also scored, and Lexie Adzija added a second empty-netter.

Aerin Frankel made 26 saves for her 12th win of the season.

Tereza Vanisova and Natalie Snodgrass scored for the Charge. Gwyneth Philips made 24 saves starting in place of the injured Emerance Maschmeyer.

Takeaways

Charge: Played a solid defensive game as they began an undetermined amount of time without their top netminder. Maschmeyer was placed on long-term injured reserve this week.

Fleet: Moved ahead of Toronto for third place.

Key moment

Vanisova split the defense and tied it with less than a second left in the second period.

Up next

The Fleet host Montreal on Tuesday night. The Charge are at New York on March 22.

