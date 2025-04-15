Hilary Knight gets assist record as US shuts out Switzerland at the women’s hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Hilary Knight set an assist record as the United States wrapped up the group stage at the women’s ice hockey world championship by beating Switzerland 5-0 on Tuesday.

The U.S. topped Group A with a perfect record of four wins from four and will face Germany, the third-place team in Group B, in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Knight, making her 15th world championship appearance, recorded three assists for a total of 50 to break Hayley Wickenheiser’s record of 49 assists at the tournament.

Knight is also the all-time leader for goals (67) and points (117).

“It’s really special,” the U.S. captain said of her latest record. “All those players on the leaderboard are (who) I looked up to when I was younger.”

Japanese players celebrate a goal during the IIHF Women's World Championship, Group B, match between Germany and Japan, in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Lubos Pavlicek/CTK via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lubos Pvlicek

Tessa Janecke and Kendall Coyne scored two goals each, Caroline Harvey also had a goal and Alex Carpenter added three assists. Goalie Gwyneth Philips only had to make three saves before she was replaced 11:04 into the middle period by Ava McNaughton, who also stopped three shots as the U.S. outshot the Swiss 53-6.

Janecke opened the scoring with a power play goal on a rebound 11:23 into the game. Coyne doubled the advantage 1:04 later before Janecke added her second with 4:55 remaining in the opening period.

Harvey netted the fourth with a shot high into the net in the final second of the middle period before Coyne finished it off with 1:19 to go in the final frame.

Earlier, Japan edged past Germany 1-0 to set up a quarterfinal against defending champion Canada.

Japan finished second in Group B while Canada was placed second in Group A.

Rui Ukita scored the lone goal for Japan and goalie Miyuu Masuhara stopped 34 shots to get the shutout.

Also, Ebba Hedqvist scored a hat trick for Sweden in an 8-0 rout of newly promoted Norway.

Sweden won Group B with four wins in four games and will face Finland, the third team in Group A, in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Norway, which was promoted to the top division after a 27-year absence, was fourth in Group B after winning one game and will be relegated together with another newcomer, Hungary, which finished pointless at the bottom.

Mira Hallin, Lina Ljungblom, Jenna Raunio, Josefin Bouveng and Hilda Svensson also had a goal each and Ida Boman made 16 saves in the Swedish net.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.