High Point kept falling short of March Madness. Now the Panthers are finally getting their moment

Former Creighton assistant Alan Huss has brought High Point to its first-ever NCAA Tournament bid. Huss is in his second year at the program. High Point had won the Big South regular-season race multiple times only to stumble in the league tournament and miss out on the league’s automatic NCAA bid. But this year, High Point’s comeback in the Big South final against Winthrop secured its spot. The Panthers are a 13-seed and will make their tournament debut against Purdue in the Midwest Region on Thursday.

