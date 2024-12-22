Hidalgo scores 33 as No. 3 Notre Dame defeats Loyola Maryland 97-54

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — All-American point guard Hannah Hidalgo scored 33 points and graduate guard Olivia Miles posted the fifth triple-double of her career as No. 3 Notre Dame cruised past Loyola Maryland 97-54. Hidalgo’s 33 points is two short of her career high. She also had five steals to spark a 20-0 advantage for Notre Dame in fast-break points. Miles scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and kicked out 10 assists. She is the only player in the nation averaging at least 17 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists a game. Laura Salmeron scored 23 points to lead Loyola Marymount.

