Hidalgo scores 27 and No. 8 Notre Dame runs away from Eastern Michigan 118-49

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 27 points and No. 8 Notre Dame extended its winning streak to four games, routing Eastern Michigan 118-49. Reserve Emma Risch shot 7 for 9 from 3-point distance and scored 23 points for Notre Dame. Cassandre Prosper scored 20 points, Liatu King added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Olivia Miles had 17 points and eight assists. Sonia Citron chipped in 11 points. Olivia Smith scored 13 points for Eastern Michigan (1-6). Sisi Eleko and Mackenzie Amalia added 10 points apiece.

