Hidalgo scores 23 points as No. 3 Notre Dame overpowers Wake Forest 100-64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 23 points and six steals as No. 3 Notre Dame overpowered Wake Forest 100-64. Liatu King scored 17 points, Sonia Citron scored 16 and Olivia Miles added 13 points and nine assists for the Fighting Irish. Elise Williams scored 18 points, Demeara Hinds scored 17 and Malaya Cowles added 15 for Wake Forest. Notre Dame has won all 13 meetings with the Demon Deacons.

