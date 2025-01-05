Hidalgo, Miles lead No. 3 Notre Dame past No. 17 North Carolina 76-66 in ACC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 18 of her 24 points before halftime while No. 3 Notre Dame knocked down 13 3-pointers to beat No. 17 North Carolina 76-66 on Sunday. Hidalgo joined with her fellow past Associated Press All-American backcourtmate Olivia Miles in helping the Fighting Irish win their seventh straight game. Hidalgo and Miles each made five 3s. Miles had 19 points. Maria Gakdeng had 16 points to lead the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski added 13 for UNC. Notre Dame finished with a 40-28 rebounding advantage. That led to 20 second-chance points for the Irish.

