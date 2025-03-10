Hertl looking like the player the Golden Knights traded for last year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Tomas Hertl the Golden Knights traded for last year was far from fully healthy and struggled in trying to find his way with a new team. The Hertl the Golden Knights now have is the reason Vegas traded for him in the first place. His hat trick in Sunday’s 6-5 loss to the Kings continued a hot streak in which Hertl has recorded points in seven of eight games. He has 17 goals and 10 assists in 24 games since Jan. 7. His total over that span was second to Dallas’ Jason Robertson and tied with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

