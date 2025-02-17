Hertha Berlin fires another coach but can’t so easily get rid of its troubles

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin is hoping yet another coaching change will solve the team’s ever-recurring problems. After four straight defeats in Germany’s second division, Hertha fired Cristian Fiél on Sunday. It’s the 11th coaching change since Pál Dárdai led Hertha to mid-table Bundesliga mediocrity in 2019. Ambition amid a huge spending splurge funded by investor Lars Windhorst prompted the club to try the likes of Jürgen Klinsmann and Felix Magath. But Hertha struggled with relegation battles and financial problems. Hertha was demoted in 2023 and languishes in 14th place in the 18-team second division.

