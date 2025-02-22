Hermoso says guilty verdict for Rubiales kiss sets ‘important precedent’

MADRID (AP) — Spain forward Jenni Hermoso says that the guilty verdict given to Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final sets an “important precedent” for society and women’s rights. This was her first public statement since a Spanish court ruled that the former president of Spain’s soccer federation had sexually abused her when he kissed without her consent during the World Cup celebrations. Spain’s National Court ordered Rubiales to pay more than 10,000 euros in fines and prohibited him from getting within 200 meters of Hermoso or communicating with her for a year.

