Here’s why Arsenal’s players are wearing an all-white uniform against Man United in the FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s players are wearing an all-white uniform for its FA Cup third-round match against Manchester United as part of the club’s continuing campaign against knife crime and youth violence. The campaign was launched in 2022 and this is the fourth season Arsenal has worn a kit “drained of the club’s traditional red” to raise awareness. Arsenal says the all-white uniform will never be available to buy. The “No More Red” campaign has seen investment in initiatives to create more safe spaces to play soccer and organized activities within the community.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.