Herbert’s career-high 4 interceptions doom Chargers in wild-card playoff loss to Texans

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert listens to a question during a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Houston. The Texans won 32-12. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Herbert had just three interceptions in the regular season. On Saturday he was picked off a career-high four times, one of which was returned for a touchdown, to help the Houston Texans coast to a 32-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild-card playoff game. “I let the team down,” he said. “You can’t turn over the ball like that and expect to win. I put the team in a tough position there with four turnovers like that.”

