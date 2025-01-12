Herbert’s career-high 4 interceptions doom Chargers in wild-card playoff loss to Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Herbert had just three interceptions in the regular season. On Saturday he was picked off a career-high four times, one of which was returned for a touchdown, to help the Houston Texans coast to a 32-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild-card playoff game. “I let the team down,” he said. “You can’t turn over the ball like that and expect to win. I put the team in a tough position there with four turnovers like that.”

