Hepburn scores 26, Louisville pulls away from North Carolina 83-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn made 16 of 20 free throws — going 7 for 7 in the last three minutes — and scored 26 points to lead Louisville to an 83-70 win over North Carolina. Hepburn scored 13 points in the last nine minutes as the Cardinals continually came up with clutch plays after the Tar Heels cut an 11-point deficit to one and once tying the game. It was 70-69 when Hepburn was fouled on a 3-point attempt, with his makes starting a 12-0 run. Reyne Smith then hit his second key 3, James Scott got loose for a dunk after he kept the possession alive with a rebound and Hepburn made four more free throws for an 82-69 lead with 40 seconds left. Ian Jackson scored 23 points for UNC.

