Henderson and De La Cruz among 11 players whose contracts unilaterally renewed by their teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz were among 11 players whose contracts were unilaterally renewed by their teams, a group that included six Athletics players headed by star closer Mason Miller. Henderson, the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year, was renewed by the Orioles for the third straight season and will earn $782,300 in the major leagues — $22,300 above the minimum — according to contract information obtained by The Associated Press. De La Cruz will earn $770,000. Miller will earn $765,000. Teams may renew contracts of unsigned players on their 40-man rosters from March 2-11.

