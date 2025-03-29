Hellebuyck has NHL-best 7th shutout, Jets beat Devils 4-0 for 50th win and NHL points lead

By The Associated Press
Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36), David Gustafsson (19), Dylan DeMelo (2), Brandon Tanev (73) and Josh Morrissey (44) celebrate after Gustafsson's goal against the New Jersey Devils during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, March 28, 2025. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/JOHN WOODS]

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for his NHL-best seventh shutout of the season and the fast-starting Winnipeg Jets regained the league points lead, beating the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday night for their 50th victory.

Alex Iafallo scored twice, Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist and David Gustafsson also scored. At 59-19-4, Winnipeg moved a point ahead of Eastern Conference-leading Washington.

Iafallo opened the scoring 58 seconds in, and Gustafsson made it 2-0 at 1:52. Iafallo added a power-play goal in the second, and Scheifele had his 36th of the season in the period.

Takeaways

Devils: Jake Allen made 15 saves.

Jets: Nick Ehlers had an assist to extend his points streak to five games,

Key moment

The Jets jumped out to the early 2-0 lead. Iafallo scored on a turnaround backhand 58 seconds into the game. Only 54 seconds later, Gustafsson pounced on a rebound in front of the net and slid the puck past Allen.

Key stat

Hellebuyck also set a franchise record with his seventh shutout.

Up next

The Devils are at Minnesota on Saturday night. The Jets host Vancouver on Sunday.

___

