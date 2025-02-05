‘Hell of the North’ remains hellish as Paris-Roubaix organisers add new cobbles to gruelling race

PARIS (AP) — The Hell of the North is getting new cobbled sections this year. The Paris-Roubaix organizers say they have added sections of paving stones for the gruelling cycling classic that will be held from April 12-13. They will come on the road leading to the infamous Trouée d’Arenberg, a long, straight section of cobbles particularly tough to handle. “By introducing them here, it provides us with a sequence of five sectors without virtually any tarmac,” said race director Thierry Gouvenou. Launched in 1896, the Paris-Roubaix is generally filled with punctures, crashes and other drama. It is known in French as the Enfer du Nord _ the Hell of the North.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.