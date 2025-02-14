Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter listed as defensive back for NFL combine

NEW YORK (AP) — Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado is listed as a defensive back for the NFL scouting combine. Hunter is regarded as one of the greatest two-way college athletes since football shifted away from such players in the 1940s. He was named first-team cornerback, first-team all-purpose player and second-team receiver on the 2024 Associated Press All-America team. He finished the season with four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 36 tackles, including one for loss. Offensively, he had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns receiving and one rushing.

