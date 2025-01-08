Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty of Boise State to enter NFL draft

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for the second-most yards in a season in major-college football history and was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, will leave Boise State to enter the NFL draft.

Jeanty announced his decision on social media Tuesday, one week after the Broncos’ season ended with a loss to Penn State in the College Football Playoff.

Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards in 14 games, just behind the 2,628 by Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders in 11 games in 1988.

“The opportunity to play in the NFL is a dream of mine, and I’m proud to represent Boise State and all of those who have helped me along the way at the next level,” Jeanty wrote on X.

Jeanty ran for 100 yards in every game this season and went over 200 in six. He averaged 6.95 yards per carry on a school-record and nation-leading 374 attempts, won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back and was a unanimous first-team Associated Press All-American.

He had a three-year rushing total of 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.