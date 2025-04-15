Hedqvist scores a hat trick for Sweden in 8-0 rout of Norway at women’s hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Ebba Hedqvist scored a hat trick for Sweden in an 8-0 rout of newly promoted Norway at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Tuesday.

Sweden won Group B with four wins in four games and will face Finland, the third team in Group A, in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Norway, which was promoted to the top division after a 27-year absence, was fourth in Group B after winning one game and will be relegated together with another newcomer, Hungary, which finished pointless at the bottom.

Mira Hallin, Lina Ljungblom, Jenna Raunio, Josefin Bouveng and Hilda Svensson also had a goal each and Ida Boman made 16 saves in the Swedish net.

The United States won Group A and completes the preliminary round later Tuesday against Switzerland. Canada will finish second in the same group. The quarterfinal opponents for the two north American favorites will be determined by the result of a Group B game between Japan and Germany.

