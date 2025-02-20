Heavyweight title bout in doubt as champion Daniel Dubois undergoes medical exam

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois was undergoing a medical evaluation, raising doubts about whether he can go ahead with his scheduled IBF title bout against Joseph Parker on Saturday. Dubois was a no-show at a press conference in the Saudi capital, and promoter Frank Warren said it’s because of a medical exam. Warren said that “unfortunately,” Dubois “is being evaluated by a doctor” and he will share updates when they are available. The 27-year-old Dubois made his first title defense in September with a brutal fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

