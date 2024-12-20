Heavy weight: Challenger Fury checks in a career-high 281 pounds for title rematch with Usyk

By The Associated Press
Boxers Britain's Tyson Fury, third right, and world champion Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, center left, stand on stage during the weigh-in for their WBA, WBO, and WBC heavyweight title bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein]

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Tyson Fury weighed in at a career-high 281 pounds for his heavyweight title rematch with champion Oleksandr Usyk on Friday. Fury surpassed his previous high of 277.7 pounds at a fight with Deontay Wilder in February 2020. Fury will fight 55 pounds heavier than his opponent after Usyk checked in a 226 pounds. Fury was at 262 pounds when the two fought in May, when Usyk won by split decision. The opponents only faced down for a few moments after their weights were taken before moving off the stage.

