Heavy weight: Challenger Fury checks in a career-high 281 pounds for title rematch with Usyk

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Tyson Fury weighed in at a career-high 281 pounds for his heavyweight title rematch with champion Oleksandr Usyk on Friday. Fury surpassed his previous high of 277.7 pounds at a fight with Deontay Wilder in February 2020. Fury will fight 55 pounds heavier than his opponent after Usyk checked in a 226 pounds. Fury was at 262 pounds when the two fought in May, when Usyk won by split decision. The opponents only faced down for a few moments after their weights were taken before moving off the stage.

