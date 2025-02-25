Heat’s Nikola Jovic will miss at least 4 weeks with broken bone in right hand

MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat will miss at least the next four weeks with a broken bone in his right hand. The Heat announced the injury on Tuesday. It’s a blow to Miami’s hopes of securing a guaranteed playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Jovic broke the second metacarpal in his hand during Sunday’s game at Milwaukee and was diagnosed with the fracture at halftime. He didn’t play on Monday at Atlanta and was evaluated by team doctors on Tuesday. That’s what determined the four-week timetable.

