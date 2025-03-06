Heat’s Kevin Love feels the love in return to Cleveland, where he won an NBA title with Cavs in 2016

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love felt Cleveland’s deep love once again. Now with Miami, Love returned to face the Cavaliers for the first time since signing with the Heat two years ago. The 36-year-old Love spent nine seasons with the Cavs and was a major factor in the team winning the 2016 NBA championship — the first major sports title for a Cleveland team since 1964. The five-time All-Star received a roaring ovation from fans during a video tribute in the first quarter. The montage of highlights included Love’s defense on Golden State superstar Stephen Curry in the closing seconds of Game 7 of the ’16 Finals.

