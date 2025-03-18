Heat have lost 8 straight for the 1st time since 2008 and are searching for answers

MIAMI (AP) — The last time a Miami Heat team lost eight consecutive games, before now, was 2008. Erik Spoelstra was an assistant coach in Pat Riley’s final season on the sideline. And that team was tanking. This team isn’t. The Heat — who just went 0-5 on a five-game homestand, followed by two road losses by a combined 55 points — are back home for five more games starting Wednesday against Detroit, with their season either on the brink or possibly even more dire already. The latest loss, the eighth in a row overall and the team’s 22nd in its last 31 games, was Monday at New York.

