Heat center Bam Adebayo out with lower back soreness against Clippers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is sitting out against the Los Angeles Clippers. He has a sore lower back after a fall at Portland on Saturday. Adebayo warmed up at Intuit Dome but was then ruled out and is day to day. He’s averaging 16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Heat.

