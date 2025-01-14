Heat center Bam Adebayo out with lower back soreness against Clippers

By The Associated Press
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks to pass the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rob Gray]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is sitting out against the Los Angeles Clippers. He has a sore lower back after a fall at Portland on Saturday. Adebayo warmed up at Intuit Dome but was then ruled out and is day to day. He’s averaging 16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Heat.

