Heard scores 28 with 10 rebounds, No. 24 Oklahoma State tops Arizona State 83-71

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Stailee Heard scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 24 Oklahoma State used a strong first quarter to defeat Arizona State 83-71 on Wednesday night, the Cowgirls’ fourth-straight win and Sun Devils’ seventh-straight loss.

The Cowgirls, off to their best start in 11 seasons, were down two when they went on an 11-0 run, starting with two Heard 3-pointers, to take the lead for good. That turned that into a 16-2 run to finish the first quarter with a 22-10 lead. Oklahoma State was 8 of 18 with three 3-pointers while the Sun Devils were 5 of 20, 0 for 5 behind the arc.

OSU scored the last five points of the second quarter to lead 41-26 at halftime. Heard had 11 at the break.

Heard had a pair of layups in an early 8-0 run to push the lead to 49-28. The Sun Devils had an 11-2 run to get within 11 in the fourth quarter but OSU’s next two baskets were 3-pointers to end the threat.

Anna Greata Asi had 14 points, Tenin Magassa added 11 and Alexia Smith had 10 for the Cowgirls (18-3, 8-2 Big 12 Conference). Heard led the team in scoring for the eighth-straight game and was the top rebounder in six of those games. Heard had five 3s.

Tyi Skinner had 23 points for the Sun Devils (8-14, 2-8) and Jalyn Brown had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cowgirls play at No. 21 West Virginia on Saturday when BYU plays at ASU.

