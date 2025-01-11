Heard scores 18, Oklahoma State women continue hot start with 64-57 win over No. 17 West Virginia

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Stailee Heard scored 18 points and Oklahoma State made the clutch plays down the stretch to upset No. 17 West Virginia 64-57. The Cowgirls were sitting on a 6-57 lead when they missed a 3-pointer put Heard snagged the rebound and scored on a putback. As the Mountaineers attacked the basket on the other end, Tenin Magassa came up with a big block. When West Virginia missed its last three shots in the final 30 seconds of the game Alexia Smith grabbed the rebounds and she contributed the final points from the foul line with 11.4 seconds left. OSU is off to its best start since going 17-1 in 2013-14. Smith had 12 rebounds and Magass had five blocks. Kylee Blacksten scored 16 points to lead West Virginia but only had three after the first quarter.

