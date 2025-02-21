Head slap earns red card for Jhon Duran in his fourth Saudi Pro League game

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — An apparently light slap has earned Colombia striker Jhon Duran a straight red card in just his fourth match for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Duran was signed in January from Aston Villa for a reported 64 million pounds ($80 million) and scored four goals in his first two league appearances. But on Friday in stoppage time, while play seemed to have stopped, he appeared to give a glancing slap to the back of the head of Ettifaq midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki. Al-Malki dropped and rolled on the ground. The referee issued a red card despite the protests of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Nassr lost to Ettifaq 3-2, ending a seven-game unbeaten streak. Al-Nassr is eight points behind league leader Al-Ittihad, which has a game in hand.

