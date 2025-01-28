Head set to open batting as Australia weighs options for first test against Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — The rainy weather conditions have given Australia a selection problem for the opening test against Sri Lanka starting Wednesday, although one thing seems certain: Travis Head will open the batting. Stand-in captain Steve Smith has hinted at a range of strategies under consideration depending on the weather, but highlighted that Head has previously thrived as an opener in Asian conditions. Head’s promotion to the top means 19-year-old Sam Konstas, who had a sensational debut in the Boxing Day test against India last month, could either slide down the order or be excluded from the XI entirely.

