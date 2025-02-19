HBCU commissioners reach out to Congress for help as legislation threatens their programs

The commissioners of four major historically Black conferences have sent a letter to the Congressional Black Caucus requesting a meeting and voicing concerns that the growing push to make athletes school employees could potentially destroy HBCU athletic programs if it continues. The letter says a growing patchwork of state laws are creating disparities, and HBCUs worry they will need to make massive cuts if forced to put hundreds of athletes on their payrolls. In extreme cases, they say legislation could lead to the elimination of athletics at some schools.

