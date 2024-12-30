Hayes scores 19, Brooks adds 18 to help No. 22 NC State women beat Clemson 83-79

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Madison Hayes scored 19 points, Zoe Brooks added 18 and No. 22 North Carolina State beat Clemson 83-79. Aziaha James scored 15 points and Saniya Rivers scored 12 of her 14 in the second half for N.C. State (10-3, 2-0 ACC). Hannah Kohn’s 3-pointer gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 9:28 to play but Hayes answered with a 3 27 seconds later to make it 64-62 and N.C. State led the rest of the way. The Wolfpack used an 8-0 spurt to make it 77-67 with 4:03 remaining. Mia Moore scored a season-high 23 points in just 20 minutes for Clemson (8-5, 1-1) and Kohn made six of the Tigers’ program-record 15 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 18 points. Loyal McQueen had 10 points and nine assists.

