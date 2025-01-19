Hayes, James make clutch plays to lift No. 21 N.C. State women to 73-68 win over Virginia

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Madison Hayes had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Aziaha James scored 20 points, and they teamed up for the game’s final six points in No. 21 N.C. State’s 73-68 victory over Virginia on Sunday, the Wolfpack’s 16th straight home win.

In a game where Virginia’s largest lead was five points and N.C. State’s was three before the final minute, there were six ties and six lead changes in the fourth quarter, the last change coming when Hayes made a layup for a 69-68 N.C. State lead with 1:06 remaining.

The Cavaliers had a turnover on their next possession, then Hayes missed a layup with 12 seconds left. She grabbed her own rebound and the Cavs fouled James, who made two free throws. After two timeouts by Virginia, Hayes came up with a steal, was fouled, and made two free throws for the final margin.

Zoe Brooks had 14 points and seven assists for N.C. State (14-4, 6-1 ACC) and Tylda Trygger had 13 rebounds and scored nine.

Latasha Lattimore scored 21, Kymora Johnson 19 and Paris Clark 12 for Virginia (11-8, 3-4).

Virginia went ahead 39-34 early in the third quarter before Brooks had a three-point trip to the free-throw line, a three-point play and a 3-pointer to forge a 45-all tie. In the final minute of the quarter, Lattimore hit a 3-pointer for a one-point Virginia lead, then Hayes hit a 3 to put N.C. State ahead 54-52 heading to the fourth.

Virginia led 35-34 after a tight first half in which the largest lead was the Cavaliers’ five-point advantage when Johnson hit a 3-pointer late in the second quarter.

No. 17 Georgia Tech visits Virginia on Thursday when N.C. State visits Syracuse. ___

